The 26th annual Miss Rattan High School Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Rattan Gymnasium. Twelve beautiful and talented young ladies will be competing for the crown of Miss RHS and more than $12,000 in scholarships and prizes. For the full story, see the Tuesday, Oct. 11 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.

competing for the 26th annual Miss Rattan High School crown on Saturday are: Catherine Lindamood, Paige Wilson, Brooke Trusty, Caitlyn Cogburn, Jaylynn Pettyjohn, Elisha Crow, Kaitlyn Jones, Jody Trusty, Desarae Jordan, Kaylie Billy, Jacey Gibbs and Kayley Mathis.

