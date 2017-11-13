91st annual Chamber Banquet a boot scootin’ good time

Dot Glenn was named the 2017 Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year during the recent Awards Banquet. Pictured with Glenn (second from left) are: Michelle Frazier, Valerie Powell, Lena Kopp and Jeanne Rorie.
Choctaw Memorial CEO Marcia O’Connor (second from right) presented the A.L. Fountain Award to the family of the late Jack Cooley, who was recognized for his outstanding community service and dedication to the hospital. Pictured accepting the award are Jack’s wife, Shirley Cooley; son, Jacky Cooley and grandson, Jason Schulz.