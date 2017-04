Allie Arlene Lampton

Graveside services for Allie Arlene Lampton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Darrough Pavilion at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Okla.

Officiating the service will be Joey Brindley. Services are under the direction of Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home of Hugo.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 21 edition of the Hugo News.