Ambulance Authority attorneys preparing response to Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System cease and desist order

HUGO — Choctaw County EMS Director Sara Richmond stated Thursday that the Ambulance Authority has compiled payroll and employee records as requested by the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) in an August 2016 letter and has turned them over to a Tulsa law firm recently hired by the Authority during a special meeting Jan. 26.

Richmond said the attorneys are expected to review the materials and discuss their findings or recommendations with the Ambulance Authority Board at a future meeting.

For the full story, see the Friday, Feb. 3 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.