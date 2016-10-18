Annie Thomas

Annie Irene Thomas

Funeral services for Annie Irene Thomas, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at Moyers Baptist Church in Moyers, Okla. Annie passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the age of 96.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Rocky Point Cemetery in Moyers, Okla., under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Hugo News.