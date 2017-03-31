Area physicians join efforts to fight heart disease

Healthcare can be a scary topic, especially if you or someone you know suffers from heart disease. Drs. Rowland, Pardue and Murty of Hugo Medical Clinic, Dr. Michael Irvin of Irvin Medical Clinic and Dr. Sean Boone of Family Medical Clinic have joined forces with researchers and providers across the country to make the most current guidelines available to you and your family.

For the full story, see the Friday, March 31 edition of the Hugo News or visit our E-Edition.