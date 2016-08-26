Army worms on the march

Fall army worms are caterpillars that directly damage sorghum heads, fescue and Bermuda grass pastures, seedling wheat, soybean and residential lawns. There have been reports of fall army worm buildups in northeastern Oklahoma. In addition, fall army worm infestations were numerous in sorghum fields in Oklahoma during the latter part of August, and several people have commented about all of the heavy “moth flights” that are currently occurring.

