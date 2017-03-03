Attorney General announces embezzlement charges involving cemetery monuments

• Business owners charged with 14 felony counts

OKLAHOMA CITY –– Attorney General Mike Hunter on Thursday announced embezzlement charges alleging that customers were defrauded of money intended for construction of cemetery monuments.

After receiving several complaints, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit conducted an investigation which showed Ernest Don Parsons of Howe, 37, and Billy Don Parsons of Ringold, 74, individually or through their business, Ernest Monuments, LLC, purportedly failed to provide cemetery headstones or monuments to honor customer’s deceased loved ones, allegedly converting the money to their own use.

