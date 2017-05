Austin “Ray” Kendrix

Graveside services for Austin “Ray” Kendrix, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Soper, Okla. Austin passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2017, at the age of 74.

Bro. Justin Byerly officiated the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, May 2 edition of the Hugo News.