BABY NEW YEAR 2017

Landen Michael Heady is the Hugo News 2017 First Baby of the Year! He was born at 8:56 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Paris, Texas, weighing eight pounds, 13.5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Jennifer Payton and Frankie Heady, Jr., of Hugo. His grandparents include Tina and Michael Payton of Easly, S.C., and Iantha Heady, Frankie Heady, Sr., and Charlette Heady of Hugo. Landen’s great-grandparents are Patsy Smith and Howard Black of Inman, S.C., and Karen Nelson of Hugo and Sweethome, Okla., and Leroy Heady of Hugo. Landen is the little brother of Frankie Heady, III, Jacob Turner and Arieanne Heady. Local merchants welcoming the new baby with gifts, include: Choctaw Memorial Hospital, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Hugo Family Pharmacy, Wyrick Lumber Company, Sun Loan Company, Main Tire, C&W Lawn Equipment & Repair, Banner Finance, Complete Care Medical, Territorial Ranch Realty, Save-A-Lot, Dyer’s Quick Lube, Ed Wallace Ford, Linda’s Place, Sharpe’s and Hugo News.