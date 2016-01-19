steidley
Baby Ruth Hall

Funeral services for Baby Ruth Hall, formerly of Hugo, Okla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Baby passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 72.Interment will follow the services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Aaron Jenkins officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.
For the full obituary, visit www.hugonewsonline.com.

