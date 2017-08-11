The band keeps growing… and growing…

Hugo School band is growing and the music program is taking off. And according to Hugo Middle School band director Monique Sinibaldi, with the help of superintendent Dr. Dalke and high school band director Mr. Sinibaldi, the students at Hugo Intermediate School will finally get music classes once a week. With approximately 50 students in the beginning band program, there is an urgent need for financial backing since there are so many students and not enough instruments. Also changing this year is the color guard, who has a new instructor, Erin Milligan. Pictured is the Hugo School Band.