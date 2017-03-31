Baptist Village of Hugo’s Yant honored by statewide agency
By Jason Davis
Baptist Village
Baptist Village of Hugo resident Wilfrid “Buck” Yant was named the 2017 Outstanding Resident Volunteer of the Year by LeadingAge Oklahoma, the state association of not-for-profit senior living organizations. At 98 years young, Buck is far and away the oldest LeadingAge award recipient in the organization’s 22-year history.
For the full story, see the Friday, March 31 edition of the Hugo News or visit our E-Edition.