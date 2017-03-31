hugoexpressheader
Baptist Village of Hugo’s Yant honored by statewide agency

Buck Yant (sitting) was recently honored by a statewide agency for volunteering. Pictured with Yant is (l to r) Dr. Bill Pierce, Baptist Village Communities president; Dan Stiles, Baptist Village of Hugo campus director and Steve Thomas, Baptist Village Communities vice president of operations.

By Jason Davis
Baptist Village

Baptist Village of Hugo resident Wilfrid “Buck” Yant was named the 2017 Outstanding Resident Volunteer of the Year by LeadingAge Oklahoma, the state association of not-for-profit senior living organizations. At 98 years young, Buck is far and away the oldest LeadingAge award recipient in the organization’s 22-year history.
