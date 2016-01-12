steidley
Barbara Bright

Funeral services for Barbara Bright, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Barbara passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the age of 80.
Interment will follow the services at Springs Chapel Cemetery in Hugo with Pastor George Ferguson officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.
