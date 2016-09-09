Basil Weathers

Basil Wintz Weathers

Funeral services for Basil Wintz Weathers will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at the Glory Hill Church in Finley, Okla., with Ray Weathers officiating. Burial will follow at Finley Cemetery in Finley. Basil passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Denison, Texas, at the age of 80.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, before the funeral in Glory Hill Church in Finley.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Sept. 9 edition of the Hugo News.