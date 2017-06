Hugo Varsity Cheerleaders assisted the Chamber of Commerce with downtown clean-up last week in preparation of this week’s Homecoming festivities. Pictured (l to r) are: Tyzell Jordan, Ke’Asia Mitchell, Avery Lee, Kennedi Carper, Trakail Holman, Ri’Khel Jones, Sidney Boone, Kelsie Dennis, Shyanna Roberts, Courtney Hammons, Lauren Davidson, Alizhe’ Adamson, Sha’Kyra Gage and Mehlenie Adamson.