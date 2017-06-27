Making a Difference from behind the scenes at Hugo Schools! Hugo Intermediate School Principal, Vivian Shanklin, received a $5,000 donation check from Larry Middleton, representing International Paper. This generous donation will be used to add much-needed playground equipment at Hugo Intermediate School. Debbie Partin, Hugo District Treasurer, saw a need and completed the grant application which made this donation possible. “Mrs. Partin and so many others in the district and school offices work behind the scenes every day to make our schools better for the children of Hugo,” stated Superintendent Earl Dalke.