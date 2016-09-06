Billie Fox

Billie Mae Whitson Fox

Funeral services for Billie Mae Whitson Fox, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Soper, Okla. Billie passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at the age of 89.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Soper with Bro. Rick Westbrook officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Sept. 6 edition of the Hugo News.