Billy Austin Hedrick

Funeral services for Billy Austin Hedrick, of Spencerville, Okla., were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Spencerville Church. Billy passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 in Montrose, Pa., at the age of 56.

Interment followed the services at Corinne Cemetery in Rattan, Okla., with Bro. Pete Hurlburt officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Aug. 4 edition of the Hugo News.