Billy Jackson

Billy Alec “Bill” Jackson

Billy Alec “Bill” Jackson was born in Antlers, Okla., on March 16, 1933, to Roy and Nora Mae Labor Jackson. Bill was happily married to Patricia “Pat” Akard Jackson for almost 66 years.A memorial service for Billy Alec Jackson is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the First Baptist Church, 208 N.E. B Street, Antlers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Antlers Public Schools to the Building Fund for the Tom Wells Field House. Address for the school is: Antlers Public Schools, 219 N.E. A Street, Antlers, OK 74523; Attention: Cary Ammons.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 21 edition of the Hugo News.