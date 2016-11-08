Bobby Russell

Bobby Leroy Russell

Bobby Leroy Russell, born March 6, 1936, son of Albert A. Russell and Bertha Marie Russell, was called to heaven on the morning of Nov. 1, 2016.

There will be a celebration of his life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Frisco Depot Museum in Hugo, Okla. Come by and share your stories with his family and friends and celebrate the life of Bob Russell.

Family and friends are also invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.mtolivefh.com.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Nov. 8 edition of the Hugo News.