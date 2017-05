Bobby J. Setzer

Graveside services for Bobby J. Setzer, of Valliant, Okla., were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Valliant Cemetery. Bobby passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the age of 79.

Clifton Miller officiated the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, May 2 edition of the Hugo News.