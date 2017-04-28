Bonnie Bailey

Funeral services for Bonnie Bailey, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Bonnie passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at the age of 80.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday April 28, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 28 edition of the Hugo News.