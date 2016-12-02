Bonnie Rich

Bonnie Ruth Rich

Bonnie Ruth Rich passed away on Nov. 28, 2016 in Stillwater, Okla. Her funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hugo, Okla. Strode Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by memorial donations to the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be emailed to the family and an online obituary may be viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 2 edition of the Hugo News.