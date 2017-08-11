Boys & Girls Club coming back to Choctaw County

On Monday, Aug. 14, the Boys & Girls Club will open its doors for the children in Hugo.

With the help of a group of concerned citizens, the Hugo city manager David Rawls, Hugo School superintendent Earl Dalke, Chris Pierce (president of the Boys & Girls Club of Durant) and executive director Larry Long with the Durant corporate organization, the doors will open at 2:45 p.m.

