Breaking ground…

The breaking of ground Tuesday for the new Jay Hodge Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram dealership in Hugo represented a major milestone in the City of Hugo’s economic development history. Pictured above turning the first shovels of dirt to begin the project are Jay and Rochelle Hodge (center) joined by: (l-r) Renee Harvey (Century 21 Harvey Properties), Dick Amis (First Federal Community Bank) Richard Drake (Drake Construction) Rochelle and Jay Hodge, Curt Poore (GM-James Hodge Dodge), Nick Guerro (Fiat Chrysler Dealer Placement Rep.) Ernest McCarty (Vice-Mayor, City of Hugo), Chip McEwin, (Richard Drake Const.). Weather permitting, the new dealership is hoping to open for business in December, 2017.