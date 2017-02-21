Buffaloes are District Champs…

The Hugo Buffalo basketball teams advance from the District tournament as the champions last weekend. Both teams will move to Regionals and take on Marlow at Dickson on Thursday. More information can be found on today’s Sports, page 10. Hugo Lady Buffaloes pictured: Teara Rainey, Chelsey Watkins, Trakail Holman, Abigail Simpson, A’Niya Brown, Jamie Freeman, Alexis Bills, Sha’Daja Thompson, Millaya Bray, Taygan Jones, Tateum Jones, Essie Frazier, Jaisha McClure, Jasmyne McIntosh and head coach Chris Scott.