Buffaloes are District Champs…

The Hugo Buffalo basketball teams advance from the District tournament as the champions last weekend. Both teams will move to Regionals and take on Marlow at Dickson on Thursday. More information can be found on today’s Sports, page 10. Hugo Buffaloes pictured above: Nick King, Trey Jordan, Kiepher King, Charles Lennox, Shamar Brown, Eric Hilbert, Dodie Jenkins, Kealin Scott, Patrick Holloway, G’Quavious Lennox, Kyon Freeman, Dylan Yandell, Houston Gregg and head coach Darnell Shanklin.