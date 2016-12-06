Carl “Bo” Ward

Funeral services for Carl “Bo” Ward, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at Riverside Unity Church in Boswell. Carl passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at the age of 50.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Boswell.

Interment will follow the services at Soper Cemetery in Soper, Okla., with Buck Ensey officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Dec. 6 edition of the Hugo News.