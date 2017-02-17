Carol Cochran

Funeral services for Carol Cochran, of Sawyer, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Spencerville Community Church in Spencerville, Okla. Carol passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at the age of 76.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Spencerville Cemetery with Pastor Greg Halley officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Feb. 17 edition of the Hugo News.