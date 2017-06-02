Chad Alan Barr

Chad Alan Barr, 40, of Hugo, Okla., passed away May 26, 2017 at his home in Hugo. Chad was born Nov. 4, 1976, in Webster, Texas, to Sam and Lavona Ellen (Norfield) Barr.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Hugo. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hugo. Elroy Bundy officiated.

