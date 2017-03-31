Charles White

Charles Ralph White

Graveside services with military honors for Charles Ralph White will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Green Hill Cemetery in Lindsay, Okla., with Bro. Burgie Thompson officiating. Charles passed away March 30, 2017, in Sawyer, Okla., at the age of 83.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo.

Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.praterlampton.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 31 edition of the Hugo News.