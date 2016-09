Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Wednesday announced child pornography charges against Daniel Quin Boykin of Soper.

Boykin, 31, is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, and one count of violation of the Computer Crimes Act, all felonies.

