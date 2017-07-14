Chili cook-off set for Saturday

The Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce Merchant’s Committee Chili Cook-off has been rescheduled from Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frisco Depot Museum.

Set up for the cook-off will be at 8 a.m. with the chili to be ready by 11:30. The Car & Motorcycle show will also be held, with set up between 8 and 10 a.m. and judging at noon.

The Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) will have a bounce house and face painting available. For more information, contact Kolette Rymel at 580.326.5700.