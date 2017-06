Chloe Ann Smith

Graveside services for Chloe Ann Smith, of Antlers, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Antlers. Chloe passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the age of 83.

Pastor Terry Vaughan officiated the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, June 9 edition of the Hugo News.