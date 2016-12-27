diamond
banner
By December 27, 2016 0 Comments Read More →

Choctaw construction is on the rise

“There’s a lot going on in my district. The hotel in Grant is being expanded. We needed that because that hotel is full every weekend. The new community center in Hugo is now open. We’ve had dinners in it twice, so far. So, it’s really being used. The Travel Plaza there on the highway in Hugo is coming along. They’re working on the inside now because of the weather. Everything is looking good. I’m glad to see these things happening in Choctaw County. It’s waking up the community,” District 8 Councilman Perry Thompson said.

“There’s a lot going on in my district. The hotel in Grant is being expanded. We needed that because that hotel is full every weekend. The new community center in Hugo is now open. We’ve had dinners in it twice, so far. So, it’s really being used. The Travel Plaza there on the highway in Hugo is coming along. They’re working on the inside now because of the weather. Everything is looking good. I’m glad to see these things happening in Choctaw County. It’s waking up the community,” District 8 Councilman Perry Thompson said.

DURANT –– Two multi-million dollar building projects in Hugo and Choctaw County are among a host of building projects currently underway by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
If it seems like more construction has been going on in the Choctaw Nation than ever before, there is a reason. No less than 40 major tribal projects have been taking place across the 10.5 counties of southeast Oklahoma. The jobs range from a parking lot to a five-story office building.
For the full story, see the Tuesday, Dec. 27 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.

Posted in: News

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.