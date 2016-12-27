Choctaw construction is on the rise

DURANT –– Two multi-million dollar building projects in Hugo and Choctaw County are among a host of building projects currently underway by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

If it seems like more construction has been going on in the Choctaw Nation than ever before, there is a reason. No less than 40 major tribal projects have been taking place across the 10.5 counties of southeast Oklahoma. The jobs range from a parking lot to a five-story office building.

