Choctaw County Dems welcome political candidates

The Choctaw County Democratic Party welcomed several political hopefuls during a meeting held at their headquarters last Thursday. Pictured with Democratic Party chair Bill Rogers (far left) were (l to r): U.S. Representative candidate Jason Nichols, State Representative candidate Lewis Collins and U.S. Representative candidate Clay Padgett. After addressing those present at the meeting, they were welcomed to a pot luck supper hosted by Choctaw, McCurtain and Pushmataha County Democrats.
Hugo News / Krystle Taylor

