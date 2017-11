By Joanne Webster

Contributing Writer

More than 100 people gathered for the first event presented to honor our Choctaw County Veterans held on Saturday.

There are 2,500 veterans on a registry for Choctaw County and this is the first event of its kind in more than 20 years, which also included a parade.

For the full story, see the Tuesday, Nov. 14 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.