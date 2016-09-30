Choctaw Health Services garner awards in 2016

More than 50 Choctaw Nation Health Services Associates were recently in the spotlight for their “above-and-beyond” service.

The honors came at the Oklahoma City Area Director’s Indian Health Service, Tribal, Urban Awards Ceremony. Held this summer at the Chickasaw Nation Showplace Theatre in Norman, the event recognized individuals employed in Indian healthcare in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

For the full story, see the Friday, Sept. 30 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.