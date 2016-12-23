diamond
banner
By December 23, 2016 0 Comments Read More →

Choctaw Memorial to join TeleStroke network, offer more stroke resources

Choctaw Memorial Hospital CEO Marcia O’Connor, Dr. Victoria Pardue and Dr. Ted Rowland recently met with Dr. Charles Morgan (second from left) in regards to CMH’s partnership with Integris for the TeleStroke program.

Choctaw Memorial Hospital CEO Marcia O’Connor, Dr. Victoria Pardue and Dr. Ted Rowland recently met with Dr. Charles Morgan (second from left) in regards to CMH’s partnership with Integris for the TeleStroke program.

HUGO –– Choctaw Memorial Hospital will soon have the ability to offer on-demand assistance to patients experiencing stroke-like symptoms through its new partnership with Integris and its TeleStroke service.
According to Integris, TeleStroke provides real-time expert neurological assessment of patients presenting with stroke-like symptoms in your hospital’s emergency department. This expertise-on-demand can help you rapidly evaluate and treat potential acute stroke patients.
For the full story, see the Friday, Dec. 23 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.

Posted in: News

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.