Choctaw Memorial to join TeleStroke network, offer more stroke resources

HUGO –– Choctaw Memorial Hospital will soon have the ability to offer on-demand assistance to patients experiencing stroke-like symptoms through its new partnership with Integris and its TeleStroke service.

According to Integris, TeleStroke provides real-time expert neurological assessment of patients presenting with stroke-like symptoms in your hospital’s emergency department. This expertise-on-demand can help you rapidly evaluate and treat potential acute stroke patients.

