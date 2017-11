By Joanne Webster

Contributing Writer

The November schedule for the food distribution market in Antlers is:

• Open weekdays from the first through 30th.

• Closed on Nov. 10, Nov. 23, Nov. 24, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

• Cooking with Carmen is presented on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the full story, see the Friday, Nov. 3 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.