Recently making donations to the Choctaw/Pushmataha County Youth Services Angel Tree was Walmart (left). Pictured are Renita Green, Lois Mantooth, Tammy Warren, Shannon Jones, Brandy Krohn and Courtney Hamill. Right: The Hugo Police and Fire Departments each donated $500 to the Shop with a Cop and Fireman program. Pictured are: Terry Park, Alan Roden, John Mitchell, Brandy Krohn, Josh Williams, Lawayna Cathey, Jon Bozeman, Jessica Bozeman, Josh Tedder and Connor Pelton.