HUGO –– Members of the Hugo city council were presented with the 2016 audit report during the Tuesday’ meeting.

According to David Gandall with dwg, inc., there were no findings in this audit report for the city of Hugo, and findings in the previous year’s report have been addressed and corrected. The audit was accepted upon a motion by councilman Ernest McCarty.

For the full story, see the Friday, Feb. 10 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.