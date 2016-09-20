Community Garden project underway…

Little Dixie Community Action Agency Drug Free Communities program recently held a ground breaking at the site of their community garden project. The purpose is to provide a community-based garden to encourage healthy eating and lifestyle choices, as well as provide needed vegetables and fruits to area residents, especially children and the elderly. The garden is located between 10th and 11th St. and Kirk and Bluff St. in Hugo. At the ground breaking recently were LDCAA Choctaw County Youth Coalition (YouCo!) members, Little Dixie, USDA and Kiamichi Conservation District members. Pictured (front row l to r): Tonya Finley, LDCAA Drug Free Communities (DFC) Program Director; Alissa Gilmore, Kaylee Cathey and Cynthia Velasquez. Second row: Johnny Moffitt, LDCAA Associate Director; Na’Kiaya Lennox, Jackson Self, Zack Skelton, Marissa Jordan, Ke’Arra Potts, Jaimaison Lennox, D’Zoria Mims, Savannah Ragan, Charles Lennox, Marquelle Lennox and Scott Pace, USDA/Natural Resources District Conservation Service Conservationist. Third row: Michele Frazier, Josie Frazier. On the Tractor: Greg Robertson, District Manager for the Kiamichi Conservation District. For more information about the community garden and its projected partners, contact Tonya Finley at 580.326.3351.