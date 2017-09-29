Cooking for Kids program increases knowledge, skill, interaction with children

By Krystle Taylor

Editor

Students at Hugo Elementary received a lesson in cuisine Thursday afternoon when culinary-trained chef Bill Harris stepped into the kitchen to prepare a side for the second graders to sample.

The program, Cooking for Kids, is a culinary training program for child nutrition professionals and aims to change the landscape of school nutrition through chef-led culinary training for school nutrition professionals.

