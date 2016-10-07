County residents fend off the flu…

The Choctaw County Health Department partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to provide a free drive-thru flu clinic recently. Choctaw Nation provided approximately 1,200 influenza vaccines to be administered free of charge at the Hugo Agriplex on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Security First National Bank provided lunch for all 40 volunteers coordinating the flu clinic. Volunteers included Pushmataha and McCurtain County Health Department nurses, Choctaw Nation Community Health nurses, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Hugo Police Department, Choctaw County EMS, Hugo Emergency Management, Oklahoma Emergency Management and Little Dixie Drug Free Communities. A total of 266 vaccinations were administered to Choctaw County residents.