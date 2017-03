Coy Bates

Services for Coy Bates were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo. Officiating the service was Bro. Chris Kelley. Burial followed in Springs Chapel Cemetery in Hugo, under the direction of Mt. Olive Funeral Home. Coy, age 80, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Baptist Village in Hugo.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 10 edition of the Hugo News.