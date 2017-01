Dale Wayne West

Funeral services for Dale Wayne West, of Camp Wood, Texas, were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at New Life Family Church in Boswell, Okla. Dale passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the age of 57.

Interment followed the services at Restland Cemetery in Boswell with Bro. Jan Lee officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

