Dana Nanette Fields

Funeral services for Dana Nanette Fields will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo, Okla. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Dana went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at her home in Whitehouse, Texas. She was 50 years old.

Services are under the direction of Mt. Olive Funeral Home.