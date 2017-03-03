Daniel Boykin

Daniel Quin “Rebman” Boykin

Graveside services for Daniel Quin “Rebman” Boykin, of Soper, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Soper Cemetery. Daniel passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the age of 32.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Pastor Dave Goff will officiate the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 3 edition of the Hugo News.